Rebel Wilson Shows Off Fit Figure in a Black Dress

Rebel Wilson did a photo shoot while at home and she’s showing off her fit figure in a sleek black dress!

The 40-year-old actress has been working hard on her fitness lately and she has been continuing her workouts while stuck at home in quarantine.

“Somedays ‘lawyer Rebel’ comes out of her shell x and this is what she looks like x 📚outfit: @countryroad,” Rebel captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Rebel also posted some sultry selfies in a onesie earlier in the month. You can check out those photos in the gallery.

Have you seen Rebel‘s movie The Hustle yet? It hit theaters last year and it’s now streaming on Hulu for anyone who has a subscription to the service. Go check it out!