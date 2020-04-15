Recipes Around the World: French Onion Soup • The Blonde Abroad

Kicking off our ‘Recipes Around the World’ series, Jessica of Bon Traveler is here to share her grandmother’s French Onion Soup! Here’s Jessica with all the details:

If there’s one dish that been part of my life since I was young, it is undoubtedly French Onion Soup. My Mamy (French for grandmother) has been making me this soul-warming soup from day one. It’s a dish near to my heart.

My go-to for a filling dinner, or when I want to slow down and read a book on the weekend — French Onion Soup knows how to fit all moods.

Surprisingly it’s a rather complicated recipe to execute even though there are only a few ingredients. I’ve seen many variations of the soup, many missing key parts. The onions are not cut properly, changing the consistency, or the broth is too thick or too thin.

The trick? A tried and true family recipe hailing from the French countryside.

I spent the day with my Mamy, experimenting with proportions and taste. Often times she just “wings” the recipe, and cooks according to sight and taste — this time I marked exact portions.

Here’s how to make French Onion Soup at home! Bon appétit!

About This Dish

Rooted deep in the history of France, French Onion Soup has been a staple of at-home meals, brasseries, and cafés alike.

The hearty soup compromised of simple ingredients is the perfect combination of both the savory and the sweet. Crisp country bread topped with melting cheese and you have yourself a soup that wins over any newcomer.