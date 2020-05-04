Recipes Around the World: Hotdish • The Blonde Abroad

They’re easy to make and best served a potluck gathering! But don’t let the locals hear you call it “casserole.”

This Midwestern staple is filled with veggies, beef, and surprisingly—tater tots on top! It’s exactly what us Minnesotans need to get us through the long winter, don’tcha know. 🙂

Emily of The Wanderlust Rose is here today bringing a Midwestern staple to the ‘ Recipes Around the World ‘ series!

Cultural Context

Curious as to what the significance of this recipe is?

Hotdish is to Minnesota like pasta is to Italy. And specifically, the tater tot hotdish is a long-held tradition here in Minnesota, a quintessential comfort food!

Even though other states love to tease us for our fondness of this easy to cook dish, Minnesotans grow up with its creamy goodness. From church gatherings to school functions to holidays—hotdish was always there!

You might not brave the snow to travel to Minnesota but turn on an episode of Fargo and grab a fork, it’s time for some hotdish!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1 bag of tater tots

2 10-ounce cans of condensed cream of mushroom soup (or 3 cans if you want it extra creamy)

1 or 2 14-ounce cans of vegetables

*This is a great source of debate in Minnesota—green beans or corn? I like corn but we usually had green beans growing up. Now we make it with a can of each.