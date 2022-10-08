Recon and EV Blocks Ltd. Form Partnership to Meet Growing North American Demand for EV Charging Station Foundations

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Minnesota-based precast concrete licensing company, Recon, announces a partnership with UK-based EV Blocks Ltd. to bring universal precast charging base foundations to North America. This partnership comes at an opportune time given the more than 1.5 million charging stations likely needed by 2030 and the passing of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill which will help fund the buildout.

EV Blocks precast foundations are currently sold across the UK with demand driven by a patent-pending design that includes a universal top plate and side openings for conduit installation, making it ideal for nearly all Level 2 charger installations. Its precast nature reduces the complexities of installation, eliminating the time it takes to pour and cure concrete foundations on-site. Precast blocks are produced ahead of time in approved facilities and come ready to install, saving days of labor and raw material order lead time.

Recon is a precast product licensor with established retaining wall and light pole base solutions and an extensive global network of expert precast producers, highly concentrated in North America. EV Blocks is poised to become the gold standard in EV charger foundations as Recon plans to extend its innovative production solutions and dedicated support to precast concrete producers throughout North America in the coming months.

“We are incredibly excited about this new product,” says Recon’s President Mike Klotthor. “As EV charging infrastructure buildout accelerates, the need for reliable solutions will be critical. That’s where EV Blocks really shines. By combining a readily available product with efficient installation, installers will be able to stay on schedule and complete more jobs.”

Trevor Palmer, Director of EV Blocks, Ltd., adds, “The partnership with Recon makes our journey to help more EV installers very scalable. I understand many of the challenges installers face in the field, and developed EV Blocks with them in mind. Expanding into North America with multiple production locations is a fantastic milestone and we are looking forward to working with Recon going forward.”

About Recon

Formed in 2000, Recon now supports more than 60 licensed producers with retaining wall block and light pole base product lines. More than five-million Recon blocks and tens of thousands of light pole bases have been installed around the world. Recon is proud to be a leader in the precast concrete product space, supporting a growing network of producers. Learn more about their other products at reconwalls.com and lightpolebase.com.

About EV Blocks

Based in the UK, EV Blocks produces an EV charging foundation made from precast concrete, coupled with a universal adaptor plate. EV Blocks was created to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as the switch to electric mobility becomes more and more mainstream. Learn more at www.evblocks.com.

