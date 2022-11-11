Recosoft ships PDF2ID 2023 – PDF to InDesign 2023 converter plug-in released

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for the Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform has released PDF2ID 2023; the latest version of the PDF-to-InDesign conversion plug-in for Adobe InDesign® 2023.

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PDF2ID 2023 directly supports Adobe InDesign 2023 while maintaining integration with InDesign CC through 2022 releases for the macOS and Windows platforms. PDF2ID 2023 includes enhancements such as being able to control detailed graphics grouping, reducing repeating images when converting a PDF to InDesign and improved InDesign property creation producing a streamlined and efficient InDesign file.

PDF2ID Standard 2023 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):

PDF2ID Standard 2023 US$199.00

PDF2ID Standard 2023 Upgrade US$99.00

PDF2ID Professional 2023 will be available as part of the PDF2ID Professional Suite 2023 edition to be released at the end of November.

PDF2ID converts PDF and Windows XPS files into fully editable InDesign files allowing PDF and XPS data recovery within InDesign. PDF2ID is the de-facto PDF converter for InDesign, allowing anyone to open, convert and edit PDF and XPS documents in InDesign; eliminating the need to use or acquire other PDF and XPS conversion tools.

Key New Features

InDesign 2023 support

PDF2ID 2023 integrates with Adobe InDesign 2023 (InDesign CC 2017 through InDesign 2022 are supported as well).

Streamlined InDesign file creation

Enhanced Graphics grouping controls, repeated image detection and reduction, and converting Softmask to a Drop Shadow property were introduced creating an even more efficient InDesign file.

Deprecation of InDesign CC 2015 support

Support for InDesign CC 2015 (v11.x) has been removed simplifying deployments.

Stability improvements

Minor stability changes have been made delivering a much more efficient PDF-to-InDesign conversion.

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 10.13.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: Adobe InDesign (CC 2017 to 2023 releases)

Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11

Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer

Application: Adobe InDesign (CC 2017 to 2023 releases)

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity for Creative Professionals. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

http://www.recosoft.com

