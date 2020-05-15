Recreate your favourite weekend brunch at home

Missing out on going out for weekend brunch at your local cafe?

Never fear, here are some recipes to help you replicate your favourite eatery at home.

BERRY BUTTERMILK PANCAKE TRAY BAKE

0:20 Prep, 0:15 Cook, 8 Servings, Super easy

media_camera Berry buttermilk pancake tray bake.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups plain flour

1/3 cup caster sugar

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

50g butter, melted

125g raspberries

250g strawberries, hulled, sliced

125g blueberries

Icing sugar mixture, to serve

Whipped cream, to serve

Golden syrup, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Grease and line a 3cm-deep, 24.5cm x 37.5cm (base) baking tray with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edges of tray on 2 short sides.

Step 2

Whisk flour, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt together in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Whisk buttermilk, egg and vanilla in a large jug. Add buttermilk mixture to well. Whisk until just combined.

Step 3

Brush baking paper in prepared tray with half the melted butter. Spread batter into prepared tray. Smooth top. Top with half the berries, gently pressing into batter. Dab all over with remaining butter. Bake for 10 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Step 4

Preheat grill on high. Grill pancake for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Cool for 1 minute.

Step 5

Dust pancake with icing sugar and dollop with cream. Top with remaining berries and drizzle with golden syrup. Serve.

BROCCOLI, CORN AND HALOUMI FRITTERS

0:15 Prep, 0:15 Cook, Makes 8, Easy

media_camera Broccoli, corn and haloumi fritters.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 large head (about 150g) broccoli

75g (1/2 cup) self-raising flour

1 egg

80ml (1/3 cup) milk

300g can corn kernels, rinsed, drained

100g haloumi, coarsely grated

2 tbs. chopped fresh chives

1 tsp finely grated lemon rind

60ml (1/4 cup) olive oil

Baby spinach, to serve

Sliced avocado, to serve

Halved grape tomatoes, to serve

Sweet chilli sauce, strained, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Use a large sharp knife to cut broccoli into large pieces, including the stem. Place in a food processor. Pulse, scraping down the side occasionally, until finely chopped.

Step 2

Place the self-raising flour and egg in a large bowl. Gradually pour in the milk, whisking, until mixture is well combined and smooth.

Step 3

Add the broccoli, corn, haloumi, chives and lemon rind to the flour mixture. Season. Use a wooden spoon to stir until well combined.

Step 4

Heat 1 tbs. oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add 1/4 cupfuls of the fritter mixture. Use the back of a spoon to flatten slightly.

Step 5

Cook the fritters for 2 minutes or until golden. Use an egg lifter to carefully turn and cook for a further 2 minutes or until golden and cooked through.

Step 6

Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Repeat in 2 more batches with remaining oil and mixture to make 8 fritters in total. Serve with spinach, avocado, tomato and sauce.

PIE MAKER CONDENSED MILK FRENCH TOAST

0:10 Prep, 0:10 Cook, Makes 8, Easy

media_camera Pie maker condensed milk french toast.

INGREDIENTS

16 slices brioche fruit toast

4 eggs

125ml (1/2 cup) sweetened condensed milk (see note)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Maple syrup, to serve (optional)

Ice-cream, to serve (optional)

Step 1

Preheat a pie maker. Use a 6.5cm pastry cutter to cut a disc from each slice of brioche.

Step 2

Whisk together the eggs, condensed milk and vanilla in a shallow bowl until evenly combined.

Step 3

Soak half the brioche discs in the egg mixture for 1 minute each side. Lift out 1 at a time, letting excess mixture run back into the bowl. Place 2 pieces in each hole of the pie maker. Close lid and cook for 4 minutes or until golden and the egg has set.

Step 4

Repeat with remaining brioche discs and egg mixture. Place French toast on a serving platter. Drizzle over maple syrup and serve with ice-cream, if using.

BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES

0:10 Prep, 0:20 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

media_camera Breakfast chilaquiles.

INGREDIENTS

Vegetable oil, to shallow-fry

6 small (about 15cm diameter) corn tortillas, quartered

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 green shallot, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon finely chopped pickled jalapeño chilli

400g can diced tomatoes

400g can black beans, rinsed, drained

1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

4 fried eggs

100g Danish feta, crumbled

Sliced long fresh green chilli, to serve

Green chilli sauce, to serve

Chipotle chilli sauce, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Pour enough oil into a large frying pan to come halfway up the side. Heat over medium-high heat (the oil is ready when a small piece of tortilla sizzles when dropped into it). Cook 8 tortilla pieces, turning often, for 2-3 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel to drain. Repeat in 2 more batches with remaining tortilla pieces. Reserve 1 tbs. oil in a small heatproof bowl. Discard the remaining oil. Wipe the pan clean.

Step 2

Return the reserved oil to the clean pan and heat over high heat. Add the garlic and white part of the shallot and cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until softened. Add cumin and stir for a few seconds or until aromatic. Add the jalapeño, tomato and beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until the mixture thickens slightly.

Step 3

Stir the tortilla pieces and coriander into the bean mixture. Divide among serving plates and top each with a fried egg. Sprinkle with feta, the green part of the shallot and sliced chilli. Drizzle with the green chilli sauce and chipotle sauce.

DELICIOUS DESSERTS

FLAKE SLICE

4:00 Prep, 12 Servings, Easy

media_camera Flake slice.

INGREDIENTS

250g pkt Arnott’s Choc Ripple biscuits

100g butter, melted, cooled

2 1/2 teaspoons gelatine powder

500g cream cheese, at room temperature, chopped

100g (1/2 cup) caster sugar

180g white chocolate, melted, cooled

300ml thickened cream

26 treat-size Cadbury Flake bars

METHOD

Step 1

Grease a 16 x 26cm (base measurement) slice pan and line with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the long sides.

Step 2

Break up the biscuits. Place in a food processor and process until coarsely crushed. Add the melted butter and process until just combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan. Use a straight-sided glass to spread and press the biscuit mixture firmly over the base of the pan. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes or until firm.

Step 3

Place 2 1/2 tablespoons water in a small microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with the gelatine. Set aside for 2-3 minutes to soften. Microwave on High for 20 seconds or until warm. Use a fork to whisk the mixture until the gelatine dissolves. Set aside to cool slightly.

Step 4

Meanwhile, use electric beaters to beat the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and cream. Beat until just combined, using a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Beat in gelatine mixture until combined.

Step 5

Pour the cream cheese mixture over the biscuit base and smooth the surface. Place in the fridge for 3 hours or until set.

Step 6

Carefully cut the flakes in half lengthways and arrange in a checkerboard pattern over the cheesecake. Cut into slices to serve.

LEMON CRISP CUSTARD SLICE

4:45 Prep, 0:10 Cook, Makes 15, Easy

INGREDIENTS

3 x 250g packets Lemon Crisp biscuits

100g (2/3 cup) custard powder

1L (4 cups) milk

55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon pure icing sugar

METHOD

Step 1

Grease a 3cm-deep, 20 x 30cm slice pan. Line the base and 2 long sides with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the sides.

Step 2

Place half the biscuits over the base of the prepared pan.

Step 3

Place the custard powder and 125ml (1/2 cup) milk in a saucepan. Whisk until smooth. Pour in the remaining milk. Add the caster sugar then place the pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes or until the custard comes to the boil. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in the lemon rind then remove pan from heat. Cover the surface of the custard with plastic wrap. Set aside for 30 minutes to cool slightly.

Step 4

Pour the warm custard over the biscuits in the pan. Top with another layer of biscuits. Place in the fridge for 4 hours or until set.

Step 5

Dust the top of the slice with icing sugar. Use a sharp knife to cut the slice into even pieces, using the shape of the biscuits as a guide. Serve.