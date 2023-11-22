Recurrent Energy Receives 490 Million Brazilian Reais Financing for Ciranda Cluster in Brazil

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recurrent Energy, a global developer and owner of solar and energy storage assets, announced today that it has fully received 490 million Brazilian reais (approximately US$100 million) of non-recourse project financing for its 300 MW Ciranda Solar Power Cluster (Ciranda Cluster) in Brazil. Completed in August 2023, Ciranda Cluster was developed by Recurrent Energy, who is now the long-term owner and operator of Ciranda Cluster.

Ciranda Phase I issued a BRL 285 million bond in a private placement with investment funds managed by Vinci Partners (NASDAQ: VINP), a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, while Ciranda Phase II secured a BRL 205 million facility with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES), a Brazil-based state-owned development bank. Both financings are inflation-indexed to the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), aligning cost of debt with the inflation-indexed operating cash flows of the projects.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said, “We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with BNDES and reinforce our presence in the Brazilian capital markets. Brazil has established itself as the largest renewable energy market in Latin America, and BNDES’s and Vinci’s participation in the funding of our solar portfolio represent a vote of confidence in the leadership position we have established in Brazil’s renewable energy sector.”

Ciranda Cluster is fully operating and powered by Canadian Solar’s high efficiency BiHiKu modules. Both Ciranda Phase I and Ciranda Phase II projects won in a private auction held by COPEL Energia, one of the top 10 energy trading companies in Brazil, with a 15-year, inflation-adjusted PPA.

About Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy is one of the world’s largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and energy storage project development, ownership and operations platforms. With an industry-leading team of in-house energy experts, Recurrent Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and functions as Canadian Solar’s global development and power services business. Additional details are available at www.recurrentenergy.com.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets, such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; uncertainties related to the CSI Solar carve-out listing; litigation and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contacts

Isabel Zhang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

investor@canadiansolar.com

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

Tel: +1-914-337-8801

csiq@globalirpartners.com

Recurrent Energy Media Inquiries

Ally Copple

Innovant Public Relations

713-201-8800

Ally@InnovantPR.com

