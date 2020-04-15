Red Cross Lifeblood managing to fly Tasmanian donations to Melbourne

coronavirus,

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is still managing to get much needed blood donations from Tasmanians to Melbourne for screening and processing. A spokesperson said the organisation was making alternative flight arrangements as was necessary. “We currently have a stable schedule of flights to and from Tasmania utilising a mix of freight, charter flights and the occasional commercial flight if needed,” she said. “Generous donations from our four blood donor centres are moved around the state as required for these flights. “Our teams are continuing to monitor the situation and make any adjustments if needed.” Blood and plasma donations are sent to Melbourne to be processed and tested before being sent back out to hospitals wherever they are needed. The spokesperson said despite the closure of North-West centres, donations were still strong in Launceston and Hobart. She said donor centre staff had not been impacted by coronavirus restructions. “As the need for blood will be ongoing during this pandemic we’re encouraging people to book a donation for May or June if they can’t get in to these sites this month,” she said. “Booking ahead of time is essential so we can maintain social distancing in our centres. We’re also asking any donors who are unable to make their donation to let us know as soon as possible by calling 13 14 95.” “Lifeblood’s top priority is the safety of our donors, staff, volunteers and, of course, blood recipients. “With non-essential activities restricted across the country, it is important to remember that blood and plasma donation remains absolutely vital, and travel and venue restrictions do not prevent people from giving blood. “The only exception to this is our generous donors aged 70 and over who have been advised to stay at home and self-isolate for their own protection.” Red Cross Lifeblood said it was important to note there were no confirmed reports of coronavirus being transmitted by blood transfusion anywhere in the world, and strict screening process meant people who were unwell were not allowed to donate blood.

