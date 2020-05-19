Red Cross quarantine calls number thousands

news, local-news, red cross, tasmania, quarantine, phone calls

The Red Cross has made more than 8500 wellbeing calls to 1700 people in mandatory isolation in Tasmania since the end of March, with the majority choosing to continue to receive the daily mental health check-ups. The initiative was part of a state government program to support Tasmanians through the isolation period. It drew upon the experience of Red Cross volunteers in providing this type of wellbeing service following natural disasters and other traumatic events. IN OTHER NEWS: More than 100 Tasmanian volunteers are making calls to people in quarantine, having been trained in providing psychosocial support. Tasmanian Red Cross state director Sharon Wachtel said people in quarantine had been extremely receptive to the service. “To have a regular phone call from someone who had the time to just listen and respond, that was valued really highly,” she said. “The vast majority wanted to keep getting the calls. It helped them to see out those 14 days in quarantine.” The service is continuing, even as Tasmanians are increasingly able to quarantine in their own homes. “Interestingly, this week as people transition from hotel into seeing out their isolation in their homes, more than 70 per cent are still saying ‘yes’ to continuing to receive the calls,” Ms Wachtel said. “They’re relaxed at first, but by day 10 resilience can be running low, anxiety is increasing, and people become more reliant on having someone to talk to.” Volunteers had been prepared with “psychological first aid” in the lead-up to the bushfire season, and some had been sent to Victoria as backup support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/5dd1a171-7447-4212-8cc3-c0f93f44d41d.jpeg/r0_491_6240_4017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg