Red flags are taking over Twitter

The internet has been obsessed with red flags for quite sometime now, and in the past day or so this obsession has turned into a popular Twitter meme. The meme is simple: Whatever someone thinks is a red flag, followed by a series of red flag emoji.

According to Twitter, on Tuesday there were 1.5 million tweets globally that used the red flag emoji and in the past week usage of the red flag emoji on Twitter has been up by 455 percent.

It’s not Twitter’s most creative meme to date, but it has sparked debate over what different people consider to be red flags. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. If you can’t get down to “Dancing Queen,” we have a problem

2. This

3. Mushroom supremacy

4. Good for you?

5. Cat people are people, too

6. You don’t want to get into a bad art friend situation

7. Go off, iCarly

8. So true

9. This accelerated my heart rate!

10. Contrary to what this tweet leads you to believe, this is the biggest green flag of all

11. Uh oh

12. Check on your friends posting the red flag meme

UPDATE: Oct. 13, 2021, 1:09 p.m. PDT Updated with additional information from Twitter.

