Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad-Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched

The new Redmi flagship is finally here. After a bunch of leaks and teasers from the company, the new Redmi K30 Pro was officially launched today in China. The company has also announced the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with both the phones loaded with top of the line features including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 33W fast charging, and the latest LPDDR5 RAM.

Specifications

Both the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature similar specifications, but as the name suggests, differ in the camera department. So there’s a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display offering 1,200 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10+ and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned above, both the phones come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature quad cameras at the back highlighted by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other cameras include a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Zoom Edition swaps out the macro camera for a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. For selfies, there is a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Other features include a 4,700mAh battery with support 33W fast charging. The phones are also equipped with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the handsets will come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray colour options.

Price

The Redmi K30 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 32,500 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and 3,399 CNY (Rs 36,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version will be available for CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approx).

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 41,000 appriox) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 3,999 (R. 43,000 approx).

It is noteworthy that the Redmi K30 did launch in India as the Poco X2, so there is no clarity whether Xiaomi India will launch this phone in India under the Redmi brand or let Poco handle this one again.