RedTrack Launches a Free Tool to Measure Ad Performance for Shopify & WooCommerce Stores Called Unlock

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RedTrack.io brings Unlock solution to e-commerce businesses to help them see actual advertising results across Google, Facebook, and TikTok Ads. It improves conversion numbers and attributes 100% of the revenue to the relevant ads.

RedTrack.io is the leading analytics & automation tool that helps marketers analyze ad channels and find out which campaigns and ads turn website visitors into clients. Today announced the release of the first free solution for e-commerce.

The number of e-commerce stores looking to increase their advertising efficiency is growing, and the new Unlock plan from RedTrack can help them access a range of features typically only available to e-commerce stores with bigger budgets and possibilities.

If you run a store on Shopify or WooCommerce and attract customers through Google, Facebook, or TikTok Ads, you can connect RedTrack Unlock for free and get these advanced features:

Accurate revenue attribution to channels, campaigns, or ads, as well as a unique Conversion Path report.

Built-in integrations to see ROI and ROAS updates in real-time.

ROAS Ability to “Feed the AI” and send more conversion data back to ad networks with turn-key conversion APIs.

“We see RedTrack.io Unlock as an opportunity to provide e-com stores and DTC brands with tool to measure their marketing performance from the first day of their operations for free. So they can scale based on data with confidence, and not on gut feelings alone,” says Vlad Zhovtenko, CEO and co-founder of RedTrack.

Since Google’s Universal Analytics is sunsetting in July 2023, many e-com media buyers would lose the ability to measure their performance at an affordable rate. The new Unlock from RedTrack is here to help boost conversion rates for e-com stores that generate up to $25,000 revenue a month.

About RedTrack.io

RedTrack is an all-in-one marketing analytics & automation platform. It’s a single service to improve conversion rates and get better insights into performance-focused digital marketing campaigns for e-commerce, affiliate marketers and marketing agencies.

