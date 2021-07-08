Refurbished Apple products on sale this weekend: iPads, MacBook Pros, more

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Apple has never been big on sales, but it doesn’t mean that deals aren’t lurking. This Fourth of July weekend, you can score nice discounts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Refurbished is generally an umbrella term for “used, but still usable.” To evaluate the details of the condition of each item in the list, check out “refurbished rating” under the description. Many have some sort of cosmetic quirk, but should run smoothly under the hood.

Similar to using an iMac without being chained to a desk, any recent MacBook Pro is a stellar sidekick for students and professionals alike.

While lighter and more portable than its Pro counterpart, the MacBook Air is certainly not inferior. It still has the bells and whistles you would want in a laptop — and then some. Use it for streaming, gaming, or data processing. It’ll deliver.

With powerful processing chips for handling 4K editing and battery life that can keep up with such tasks, this refurbished iPad allows for enhanced productivity on the go.

For something more portable, the iPad Air is an excellent choice. It boasts a display that is great for browsing and streaming, along with a processor that helps ensure the smooth functioning of your work apps. It’s great for multitasking, too, allowing you to accomplish your tasks sans bulk.

Ideal for light reading and occasional streaming, this particular model features a 7.9-inch LCD display to help you browse, stream, and game anywhere and an A5 chip processor with 1GB RAM that also allows for multitasking. It’s lightweight, ultra-thin, and ready to be slipped into a bag.

Of course, you can always go for the best in the bunch, which is the iPad Pro. The very first Pro model is still great for creative projects, browsing, and more.

For the full Mac experience, there’s always the iMac. A powerful productivity machine, it boasts impeccable processing power, a 4K display, and generous storage.

Designed to help you stay on top of your fitness goals, the Apple Watch measures your workouts, monitors your health, keeps tabs on your exercise, and more. Even Apple’s second iteration of the watch (now on its 6th) is more advanced than multiple competitors from the past year or two.