Refurbished MacBook Pro on sale: Save over $500

Trying to do any job with a slow computer is a useless endeavor. Instead of working with lagging speeds and photos that never load, do something about it and upgrade your entire work-from-home setup. For a limited time, this refurbished MacBook Pro deal makes it easier than ever to do so.

What makes this refurbished model so great is that it was renewed by one of the world’s leading and authorized refurbishers. It had to pass an extensive, 40-step quality control process before it ever landed in your hands. That means you can trust the grades and ratings it receives and expect your new laptop to run as if it just was pulled out of the box by Apple manufacturers.

This model features a 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7 processor and a 13-inch Retina display, so you can watch all of your favorite shows and videos in high definition. Since this model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD, you’ll have plenty of space to store all of your favorite movies, games, music, and more. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to wirelessly transfer media between devices, so you can finally join the 21st century. Plus, the fact that it’s a 2015 model and includes a 74.9Wh li-poly battery ensures that you don’t have to stay near a charger every time you use it. One charge helps it run for up to 12 hours of use.

See all of the bells and whistles on this refurbished MacBook Pro:

This refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop typically retails for $1,299, but for a limited time, you can shave 43% off and bring it home for just $739.95. Plus, since it’s certified “excellent” or grade “A” from reviewers, the laptop will both look and run as if you got a brand new computer — minus the price tag.