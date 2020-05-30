Regina King rocks a sporty look in knee socks as she takes dog Cornbread for walk during quarantine

Jimmys Post

Regina King rocks a sporty look in knee socks as she takes dog Cornbread for walk during break from quarantine

Regina King has been quite the busy multi-hyphenate, making her feature directorial debut earlier this year.

But the Academy Award-winning actress now has plenty of downtime as she quarantines at home.

She rocked a sporty look Friday in knee socks as she stepped out to take her dog Cornbread for a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood during a break from isolation.

The 49-year-old sported a white hoodie printed with ‘bustin’ balls’ and a pair of grey cotton short shorts.

She finished the look with some red rectangular sunglasses and a pair of black Nike trainers, as she walked the 14-year-old Lab-Akita mix in Los Feliz.

King was recently submitted by HBO for Emmy consideration for her role as Angela Abar (aka Sister Night) in Watchmen. 

She’s already won three Emmy Awards, and she took home her first Oscar last year for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk.

But the Poetic Justice actress may be ready to take on a new category, recently directing her first film. 

She helmed the ’60s-set One Night in Miami, based on the Kemp Powers 2013 stage play, which filmed earlier this year in New Orleans. 

King promised in last year’s Golden Globe speech to hire 50 percent women on all future films she produces. 

Although her production company isn’t overseeing this film, she told Rolling Stone in March: ‘In a lot of places — construction, special effects, makeup, gaffers… there just aren’t women that even do those jobs.

‘So, I’ve been talking to the men who were hired in those positions about outreach programs. Because there are a lot of women in regular construction who probably have no idea that construction workers are needed to build sets.’

