REI Labor Day Sale: Save up to 30% on camping and hiking gear

Get outside this season with the best gear from REI’s Labor Day Sale:

We’ve all seen the photos of outdoorsy trips this summer: stunning sunsets at the campsite, panoramic views of the forest, and the cutest camp dogs. If you’ve been experiencing some serious FOMO from friends’ or influencers’ camping trips, it’s not too late to get in on the adventure. Even though summer is coming to an end, the weather’s still warm (and in some places, hot — like, really hot) so the season for getting outdoors lives on.

Just in time, get geared up for less at REI thanks to their annual Labor Day Sale. You’ll be able to save up to 30% on everything from tents and sleeping bags to camps stoves and hiking poles, so you’ll be prepared for whatever nature throws at you.

Check out the full sale at REI and deck out your basecamp with our favorite deals from the sale below:

Ditch single-use plastic water bottles for good with this LifeStraw bottle. It has an integrated filter that allows you to safely fill it with water from pretty much anywhere — even lakes, rivers, and streams. The double-walled vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cool for up to 24 hours, and the bottle and cap are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning (just make sure you remove the filter before you toss it in). Take this bottle with you on hiking journeys or while traveling, and you’ll always have safe drinking water from any source.

Credit: LifeStraw

Whether you’re heading out on some serious trails or you’re a beginner who could use a little support, a pair of hiking poles will keep you stable on the trail. This pair from Leki Legacy is super light and durable, thanks to a heat-treated aluminum construction, and they’re great for pretty much every height since they adjust from 40 inches up to 54 inches — and collapse down to 27 inches when they’re not in use. The cork grips keep your wrists in a neutral position (no tension here) and the no-bulk wrist straps are moisture-wicking, so they’ll hold up to even the most intense days on the trails.

Credit: LEKI

For beginner car campers, a good camp stove is a must. With this Eureka model, you’ll be able to boil water, sauté stir fries, and even simmer stews (the simmer control offers fine-tuned heat control, just like your stove at home) It runs on eight-ounce butane canisters (not included) that are super easy to hook up, so you can get cooking at basecamp ASAP.

Credit: Eureka

