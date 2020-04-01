Reigning champion talks about challenges WWE is facing ahead of Wrestlemania 36

other-sports

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:30 IST

Wrestlemania 36 is just round the corner but the Coronavirus pandemic has posed a number of challenges for WWE ahead of the mega event. The event will be a today affair on April 4 & 5 and it will take place in a closed set. The match card has gone through huge changes with Roman Reigns being the biggest name to pull out of this year’s event.

In an interview with Sporting News, reigning WWE RAW women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked about the unique challenges Wrestlemania 36 will be facing due to the pandemic.

“It’s very different, right? It’s all about adaption and I wouldn’t be where I am in my career if I wasn’t about to adapt to that and know when to shift when the time is right. So I think that you just have to go into a different mode, you have to realise that you’re not going to get the same feedback. It feels so good when we have the crowd responding. But to know that, OK, you’re not going to get that feedback. You have to tell them a story. The people that are watching at home, the millions of people that are watching at home, you have to tell them a story. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to give them a reason to think about something else for a little bit whether it’s an hour or three hours or whatever it is. Then you just figure out how can I do this the best and that’s all this ever is for me: how can I do this the best.”

Lynch is slated to defend her WWE RAW women’s Championship against former NXT champion Shayna Baszler. The two have been engaged in an intense program for quite some time and the match will be one of the major attractions of the event.