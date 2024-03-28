Reinventing Media: Qvest Introduces GenAI Innovations & Integrated Solutions at NAB Show 2024

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Qvest, a renowned leader in digital transformation across broadcast, media, and entertainment, will attend the NAB Show 2024. Hosted at booth W2821 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, the global company’s participation is marked by a profound focus on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the integration of cutting-edge media workflow solutions.

In an era where digital transformation paves the way for new experiences and solves complex challenges, Qvest is harnessing the power of GenerativeAI (GenAI). “Qvest is spearheading the digital transformation journey, not just by following but by leading with innovative solutions that cater to today and tomorrow’s needs,” says Peter Nöthen, CEO at Qvest. “Our showcase at NAB Show 2024, particularly our advancements in GenAI, demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the media supply chain and providing our clients with the tools to navigate the evolving digital landscape effectively.”

A Deep Dive into GenAI

Qvest’s showcase is a testament to the practical applications and benefits of Generative AI in media. From optimizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and empowering ad sales teams with an LLM Copilot, to streamlining content licensing and automating marketing asset creation, Qvest’s GenAI solutions offer scalable and efficient answers to the industry’s most pressing challenges. Qvest also demonstrates the concrete benefits of GenAI in its products. With TV Buddy for example, it showcases a Conversational AI service that can significantly increase viewer interaction and engagement.

In addition to these technological advancements Qvest will be showcasing its partner solution and integration platform qibb, an iPaaS designed to automate scalable workflows across the entire media supply chain using a low-code workflow engine. This innovative platform directly addresses the burgeoning need within the industry for seamless, secure, and dynamically adaptive and cost-effective operations. Key offerings include:

Easy automation of manual media workflows and inefficient processes through a user-friendly low-code workflow engine with customizable dashboards.

Flexible testing, integration, and replacement of applications in the rapidly evolving GenAI product landscape through generic connectors.

Seamless and deep integration of AI applications through a catalog of over 100 applications with more than 20 pre-integrated AI applications.

Reduction of dependencies on external partners and manufacturers as well as the reduction of implementation costs and the acceleration of the internal learning curve.

Engaging with Industry Trends and Data Insights

“We’re not just sharing anecdotal evidence; we’re highlighting real insights that reflect industry trends and the business impact of GenAI in media,” Vanessa Fiola, Qvest US GenAI Practice Co-Leader, adds. “This commitment underscores Qvest’s role as a thought leader, poised to influence the industry discourse at NAB Show 2024 and beyond.”

Even before the NAB Show opens its doors to the exhibition halls, Qvest leaders can be found at pre-events such as the Devoncroft Summit, the Sports Video Group (SVG) Chairman’s Forum and the Streaming Summit to explore industry trends and share key insights.

Visit Qvest at NAB Show 2024

Join Qvest at booth W2821 to explore how artificial intelligence and integrated solutions are setting new standards in broadcasting and media technology. Discover firsthand the innovations shaping a future where efficiency, innovation, and growth converge.

Secure Your Complimentary Ticket: Use guest code NS7332 to gain exclusive access to Qvest’s pioneering solutions at NAB Show 2024. Connect with our experts and uncover the endless possibilities that lie ahead in the broadcast and media technology landscape. For additional information, please visit www.qvest.com/en/events/nab2024.

About Qvest

Qvest provides holistic support to companies worldwide in their digital transformation. With a focus on success, more than 1,300 employees help their clients achieve future-oriented change with innovation and consulting services, systems deployments and ICT integration in technology and infrastructure projects and the development of software and digital products. Qvest’s clients include global brands from industries such as media & entertainment, telecommunications, automotive, health & pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, retail, transportation, and logistics, as well as organizations from the public sector. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, the company operates additional locations across Europe, the United States, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

