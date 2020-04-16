Rekindling the joy of chanting

Amidst the lockdown, an air of anxiety and uncertainty lurks and hence, some of us have found a way to relax through the meditative prowess of chants. For Bollywood celebs and many others, chanting is one of the ways to stay upbeat and positive in these difficult times.

Be it the Gayatri mantra or Buddhist chants, they are helping people to stay calm and spread happiness.

“I was introduced to Buddhist chanting a while ago, but I never took it forward. Now, that I have time on hand and the situation is so stressful it helps me keep calm. I chant ‘Nam Myoho Renge Kyo’ everyday for 15 minutes and it brings me so much peace. I’m happy throughout the day. I have no stress and it is meditative and relaxing for me,” says actor Aahana Kumra, who says slowly her nephew has also joined her in this.

Many, who have been separated from family and friends, do it over video calls. “Chanting and meditation have become a major part of my lifestyle during this time. I chant ‘Om mantra’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya, Guruji Sada Sahay’. My sister is in NYC right now so sometimes when we see world news, it gets stressful and some thoughts can really get to you in a state of panic. That’s when chanting and meditation really helps me be positive and calm,” says actor Mannara Chopra. Just like her, there are many colony groups that have been using different apps to do video chanting sessions during this time.

Similarly, actor Adah Sharma who posted a video on Instagram while she chanted says, “Closing your eyes and thinking of positive things will only do good. It helps one learn to be with oneself.”

Wondering why, chanting helps one stay happy and rejuvenate? Psychologists say it is because we start thinking of positive things in our life and ignite a feeling of gratitude. “They chant about positive things and things they would want to realise in their life. It is like meditating and meditation helps calm your nerves. And because you envision something positive, you focus on the good in life. Also, this surrounds one with positive vibes and a feeling of gratitude,” says psychologist Harsheen Arora.