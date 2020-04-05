Relax, PUBG Mobile is Not Suspending Services in India: Here’s The Reality

If you do a quick search on PUBG Mobile on Google, the first few stories will mention how Tencent is shutting PUBG Mobile for a day. While that is true, what most well-known publications are not confirming is the fact that the servers were shut down in only a few countries.

Yes, PUBG Mobile servers were in fact shut from April 4, 12 AM until April 15, 12 AM. Tencent Games had sent out a post on Chinese social media Weibo, announcing the shutdown of servers and confirming that PUBG Mobile will not be available for a day. The company said that it is shutting servers to honour the memory of and offer condolences to the people who have been actively fighting against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The translated post says:

“To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4 thin, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish.”

Now judging by the translation, it sounds as if the game is shutting down globally including China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. Notably, some users in India were getting an in-game notification informing them about the temporary shutdown. However, that is not true. The servers were only temporarily shut in the above-mentioned countries. The servers were not suspended in India and there was no information shared by the PUBG Mobile India team with us. In fact, I was able to play the game throughout the day without any issues.

