Reliance Industries Contributes Rs 500 Crore to PM Cares Fund as India Fights COVID-19

Reliance Industries has announced contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM Cares fund as India steps up the battle against coronavirus. In addition to the contribution to the national fund, Reliance Industries has also contributed Rs 5 crore each to the state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Alongside the financial contributions, Reliance Industries has also announced a host of other initiatives, in a bid to play its part in India’s battle against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Announcing the contributions, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, ““We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries Limited team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against COVID-19.” Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson for the Reliance Foundation, further stated on the matter, “Our doctors and staff have helped set up India’s first Covid-19 Hospital and are committed to supporting the government in exhaustive screening, testing, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19.”

Apart from the aforementioned contributions, Reliance Industries has opened a 100-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to treating COVID-19 patients. It has also announced a total of 5 million meals to be handed out to the financially deprived over the next 10 days, with more meals and more areas being added in the coming days. The organisation is also contributing one lac masks everyday to healthcare workers at the frontline. Other initiatives include free fuel to medical and emergency response vehicles, multiple initiatives under Reliance Jio to bolster seamless telephone connectivity, and consistent supply of essential groceries via Reliance Fresh.

In line with all the contributions made by Reliance Industries in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation has stated that it will continue to evaluate the ongoing healthcare conditions, and assess contributions accordingly.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.