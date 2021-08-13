Relieve pain in your hands: Take 40% off this compression massager

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Aug. 10, grab this LifePro Legra compression hand massager on sale for 41% off — just $69.99.

When you think of at-home massagers, you probably think of something for your shoulders, back, or feet, but the hands are an important part of the body that have been neglected for far too long.

Over the years, arthritis and carpal tunnel can make doing even mundane, normal tasks impossible. One way to ensure this doesn’t happen to you is to give your hands the TLC they crave and deserve. With the LifePro Legra compression hand massager, you can use compression therapy to heal and repair sore, tired muscles and get back to using your hands as they were intended to be used.

By using air compression therapy, these gloves improve circulation and provide instant hand and finger relief. With the added heat and vibration modes, you can benefit from Shiatsu healing that soothes joints and muscles. The massager includes five different massage modes and five different intensity levels, so you can receive customized support and relief whenever you need it.

The unique powers of air compression therapy help improve circulation and are strong enough to use on athletes, and gentle enough to use on anyone who could use some slight pressure relief. The best part is that since this massager is truly cordless, you can move around as necessary while enjoying a massage. A single charge will keep them running for up to four hours so you will be able to get a few consistent uses out of them before returning for a re-charge. The LED control screen will let you know where your battery stands.

Normally, the LifePro Legra cordless air compression hand massager retails for $119. But, for a limited time, you can save 41% and take it home for just $69.99.