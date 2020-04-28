Relieved man weeps in court

news, local-news,

A 38-year-old man fought back tears after hearing a large part of his 30-week jail sentence was to be suspended allowing him to walk free from court. Andrew Leslie Rider pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to 23 dishonesty offences amounting to nearly $19,000 between May and October 2019. Magistrate Simon Brown said that Rider had a dreadful drug problem. “Some of your behaviour is only explicable by the fact that you were utterly intoxicated or under the influence of drugs,” he said. The court heard that Rider received a suspended jail sentence in 2017 which he breached with last year’s offending. Mr Brown found it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence because they were of a different kind to the family violence order violations. He sentenced Rider to 30 weeks jail on the latest offences backdated to March 11 when he was taken into custody. However, 23 weeks and two days of the sentence was suspended. “The upshot is that you have been given a second chance, if you relapse now you will spend 23 weeks and two days in jail,” he said. “This is designed to act as a spur to sort your drug issues out,” Mr Brown said.

