Relive Black Friday with an Echo Show 5 at its lowest price ever

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 47%: If you’ve been wanting to try upgrading to a smart home, now’s the time. The second-generation Echo Show 5 is on sale at Amazon for $44.99 as of March 17, down 47% from its regular price of $84.99.

How can you play “Despacito” when something’s sad if you don’t have an Alexa-enabled device? The meme just doesn’t hit if you say it into the empty air. Luckily, the 2021 Echo Show 5 has you covered. Plus, it’s on sale at Amazon for Black Friday-equivalent prices (in the middle of March, for no apparent reason).

If you don’t already have an Amazon smart home device, let me list the perks: You can set a morning routine involving alarms, mood lighting, weather forecasts, news updates, calendar reports, and music streaming, all from the comfort of your bed. You can even make video calls, if you’re into human interaction first thing in the morning.

Alternatively, you can use the built-in camera to check up on your home while you’re away. The 5″ screen is a fair bit smaller than its 8″ counterpart, so less suitable for streaming TV shows and movies, but you can still manage it. Otherwise, set up an album for the display to rotate through when you’re not using it, so you can show off those vacation photos.

Really, Alexa is just about all-powerful. It (she?) will help you cook, meditate, and find the answer to any question you have. And if you’re worried about your kids accidentally summoning Alexa for ~mischief~, worry not — Amazon Kids will give you parental control over how they can interact with your Echo Show.

Credit: Amazon

Explore related content: