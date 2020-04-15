Remake of Masakali Song Is Damn Awful But Memes on Masakali 2.0 Are So Wonderful

One of the incidence which is making headlines is the new version Masakali 2.0 , made from the song Masakali , originally from the movie Delhi 6 .People have slammed the music director Tanishq Bagchi left right and center for making such a blunder .

It’s always good to have those dance moves on the remix of some tracks but some original songs are always close to the heart of music listeners and they actually do not like any sort of mixing or add-ons to the original one.

After the release of the song , it went viral within no time . Netizens created such memes regarding the song that Bagchi will now think twice before making such a version again.

Let’s have a look:

The remix of old songs is in trend indeed but many a times music directors forget and choose a wrong song that is close to the heart of many people that too created by legendary music personalities .

