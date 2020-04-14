Remarkable Cave staircase upgrades

news, local-news,

A new and improved experience will greet tourists to Tasmania’s Remarkable Cave when tourist restrictions are lifted. Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service are taking advantage of the shut down of parks in Tasmania and completing upgrades of essential infrastructure. Tasmanian building contractor AJR Construct has been engaged to upgrade the existing staircase to the Remarkable Cave viewing platform as part of the Three Capes Track project. Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said when tourists begin to trickle back to Tasmania, it will be projects like these that will ensure jobs in the industry can bounce back quickly. The upgrade follows the completion of new and improved day walking tracks taking visitors from the Remarkable Cave to Crescent Bay and Mount Brown. This includes short walks to a new coastal viewing area at Maignon Blowhole and longer walks to Crescent Bay, Crescent Bay Lookout and Mount Brown. Other infrastructure, such as the cave viewing area, car parks and a renovated toilet were completed last year.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/3ab7c322-9096-46b0-8c78-7f6fd71400bc.jpg/r0_426_4608_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg