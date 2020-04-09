Remember Cute Kid who Played as Junior Aamir Khan in ‘Dhoom 3’, He Looks Dashing Now









Aamir Khan’s performance in Dhoom 3 was widely appreciated and the movie went on to become the highest grossing movie of 2013.

Do you remember the kid who played young Sahir and Samar?









Yeah, you guessed it right. It was Siddharth Nigam who played the role in the movie. Siddharth started his acting carrer as a child artist in 2011 by appearing in a Bournvita advertisement.

He became popular from the TV show, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,‘ in which he played the role of young Emperor Ashoka. He also participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9.’

He is a national level gymnast and has also won a gold medal.

Siddharth is quite popular on social media too. His Instagram has about 3.9 million followers.

Watch some of his latest pictures.





At present, he is seen as Aladdin in Sab TV’s “Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga” in which he is paired opposite actress Avneet Kaur. They both share a great rapport both on-screen and off-screen. They have featured together in a some music singles and their chemistry looks great. They both are rumoured to be dating each other.

Source