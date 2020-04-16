Remember Popular Character ‘Millimeter’ From 3 Idiots?, He Looks Totally Unbelievable now

Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ is one of the best movies ever and while we all loved the trio’s unique friendship, there was one more character who was equally loved for the most part of the movie.

We’re talking about Millimeter (Rahul Kumar), a young errand boy in the Engineering college.

Although he was a supporting character, we thoroughly loved his hilarious antics and his passion for learning. Rahul was selected for the role after Rajkumar Hirani spotted him in theater performances.

11 years after the real Millimetre is all grown up, but he looks nothing like we saw in the movie.

The kid has now turned into a handsome lad, and has several movies and television serials in his credit.

Apart from 3 Idiots, he’s been a part of movies like Omkara, The Blue Umbrella, Zoo, Jeena Hai Toh Thok Daal and a short film, The Thief.

He also got featured in some top brand endorsements like Britannia Biscuits, Idea, and IPL.

Rahul has also acted in a lot of TV serials in supporting characters. His fame also led him to the hot seat of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ where he enjoyed the limelight with legend Amitabh Bachchan!







Besides being a good actor, Rahul is a great singer too.

Check out some of his latest pictures:

