Remember the Actor Who Played the Role of ‘Lord Krishna’?, His Current Status will Surprise You

Amid the lockdown, some old TV shows have made a comeback on TV. Some epics shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat are currently being re telecasted. Now another show to join the list is Ramanand Sagar’s epic mythological series “Shri Krishna”.

More than 20 years after its broadcast, Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan. Shri Krishna starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.

But do you know, despite playing such popular character Sarvadaman gave up acting 20 years ago and is now running a meditation center in Rishikesh.

Born in Magarwada, Unnao(Uttar Pradesh), the 55 year old actor did his schooling from St. Aloysius School in Kanpur, and later graduated from Pune Film Institute. Apart from television, he went on to work in Hindi, Bengali and Telugu films. He featured in spiritual films like ‘Adi Shankara’, ‘Dattatreya’ and ‘Swami Vivekananda’ to name a few. But he is best known for playing Krishna in Shri Krishna.

Later he quit acting and started a meditation center in Rishikesh where he now teaches meditation. He also supports an NGO PANKH which provides free education to 200 slum children and livelihood skills to 50 underprivileged women of Uttarakhand.

Speaking about why he left acting, Sarvadaman in an interview, had said, “I had decided that I would work till the age of 45-47 years. There is no glamour in the world of glamour, it is for those who see.”

He further said, “I thought why not do something different. There was spiritual energy in me since childhood. Then I got meditation and now I have been doing the same for the last 20 years.”

Though he left acting, he was last seen playing a cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

