Remember the Serial ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? This is How the Cast Looks Like After 27 Years

India is witnessing a nationwide lockdown due to outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Everyone is staying at their homes and practising social distancing.

As we continue to stay in lockdown, some of our favourite TV shows has made a comeback and made us feel all nostalgic.

Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan had already made a comeback on national television. Now, the show which is added to the list is the family comedy Dekh Bhai Dekh.

So, we decided to find out how the star cast of Dekh Bhai Dekh look like and what are they upto 27 years later:

Shekhar Suman

He played Sameer Diwan in the show and was last seen in a movie named Bhoomi in 2017. He is still fit at an age of 57.

Sushma Seth

Sushma who played the role of Sarla Dewan went on to work in TV shows and movies and still working at an age of 83.

Bhavana Balsaver

Bhavana played Sunita Diwan in the show and was last seen in the TV show named Belan Wali Bahu.

Urvashi Dholakia

The actress who played Shilpa in the show, later became the famous vamp of TV ‘Komolika’ from the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki.

Amar Upadhyay

Amar aka Sahil, is well known as Mihir Virani from the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Devan Bhojani

Devan who played Kareema in the show, is a producer, director and actor. He worked in many shows like Baa, Bahoo aur Baby and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Farida Jalal

Who doesn’t know the Bollywood’s favourite mother? She is well known for her roles in K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, DDLJ.

Vishal Singh

Vishal was last seen in Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Navin Nischol

Veteran actor who had played the roles in many Bollywood movies and impressed us with his classic acting. In ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ he was the Eldest & most serious son in Diwan Family. In the year 2011 due to cardiac arrest, he took his last breathe at the age of 65.

Natasha Singh

Natasha Singh portrayed the role of Kirti in this popular sitcom. She was the daughter of Suhasini & Balra in the show. Later down the years, She acted in shows like ‘Saat Phere’ & ‘Milan’.

