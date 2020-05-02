Remembering Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan: The Kapil Sharma Show to air their episodes | Bollywood Life

We lost Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan this week. The nation is still in shock. Now, the Kapil Sharma Show will air old episodes featuring the two actors this weekend. Kiku Sharda took to twitter and wrote, “Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS ,,,,, we love you sir and miss you dearly.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: In an emotional tribute, Naseeruddin Shah remembers his first meeting with him, says, ‘I never detected an iota of self doubt in the man’

Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS ,,,,, we love you sir and miss you dearly ❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/EcJhSpXWzX — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

In another tweet he wrote, “This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor’s younger son Ayaan shares a cute throwback picture with a philosophical caption

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou ❤️❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

Many people are sharing their memories with the two actors. Neetu Kapoor has penned an emotional post remembering husband Rishi Kapoor. The actress shared a photo on Instagram where Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting with a glass of Scotch whiskey. “End of our story,” she captioned the frame. Also Read – Did you know Irrfan Khan wept after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Kabir Khan’s New York?

Amitabh Bachchan is grieving the loss of two gems of Bollywood that succumbed to cancer.

He shared a video montage and shots with Rishi from their movie 102 Not Out. The montages are played with a song sung by Big B, Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam. He captioned the video saying, “Waqt. Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum ..”

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou ❤️❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

He then shared a collage of himself with both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He captioned the image saying, “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities.”

Rishi Kapoor’s last film was Sharmaji Namkeen. The producer of the film Sharmaji Namkeen, Honey Trehan, has revealed how Rishi returned to work a day after the death of his sister, Ritu Nanda. Apart from his acting the actor was also known for his brutally honest opinions. May his soul rest in peace.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.