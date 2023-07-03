Reminder: Save the date – Sandvik Capital Markets Day November 28, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Capital Markets Day on November 28, 2023 will be held in Tampere, Finland, at one of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions’ largest sites. The event will commence with a mingle the night before, on November 27.

The agenda will include presentations by CEO, CFO, business area experts and management as well as a guided tour showcasing some of the latest technologies and innovations from all Sandvik’s business areas.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on Sandvik’s strategy and key achievements.

More information and link to registration will be communicated closer to the date.

Stockholm, July 3, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Sofia Wiklund, Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70616 2023.

