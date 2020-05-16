Remo to Shakti Mohan from Dance India Dance : Then and Now..

Dance India Dance is one such reality show that has never failed to entertain us. The show has given some amazing dancers over the years. Many contestants of the show has come a long way and some are even a part of Bollywood too. Not only contestants but the judges of the show too shot to fame. Let’s have a look at the transformation of these contestants and judges.

1- Remo D’Souza

Remo’s journey from a background dancer to a choreographer is truly inspiring. He has even tried his luck in movie direction too. He had a fan moment on his show Dance Plus when Shah Rukh Khan came on the show to promote his movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The duo had a blast on the sets and later, Remo shared a throwback picture from SRK’s movie ‘Pardes’ in which Remo was seen as a background dancer.

2- Shakti Mohan

Winner of Dance India Dance season 2, Shakti has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Known for her brilliant moves, the choreographer also acted in Dil Dosti Dance. The stunning beauty has transformed herself very well.

Dharmesh was the first runner up on DID in 2010. He then went on to choreograph for ‘Tees Maar Khan’. From working as a background dancer in Gujarati movies to being part of ABCD – Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2 and Dance Plus, Dharmesh has acheived a lot. And there’s no looking back for him. He is popularly known as Dharmesh sir amongst youngsters.

4- Punit Pathak

After starting his career as a contestant on a dance reality series, he went on to become a judge on Dance Plus. He has also acted in movies like ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2. From his new hairstyle to putting on some extra kilos, Puneet has worked really hard on himself.

5- Raghav Juyal

Raghav was a finalist on DID season 3. He also acted in ABCD 2. Usually, he is now seen as a host on various TV shows. His recent pictures are a proof of how the choreographer has groomed himself over the years.

6- Salman Yusuff Khan

After winning Dance India Dance season 1, he went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer and was a part of it in the subsequent seasons as well. Khan has been setting Jhalak’s stage on fire with his dance moves.

7- Kunwar Amarjeet Singh

Amarjeet was a contestant in Dance India Dance season 2 and even made it to the semi-finale. Later he became an actor and worked in Dil Dostii Dance. He is a unique combination of acting and dance.

