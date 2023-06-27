RemoteTech Breakthrough Names Humantelligence Overall Team Collaboration Solution of the Year

Humantelligence is recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for its innovative approach to improving human connection, collaboration and team performance for distributed teams.

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Humantelligence (HT), a leader in collaboration technology, won RemoteTech Breakthrough’s 2023 Overall Team Collaboration Product of the Year — recognizing the company’s new approach to one-to-one and team communication and collaboration for its ability to solve pressing human resources needs, successfully deliver results, and strengthen the employee experience. Humantelligence’s Smarter Collaboration is technology that is designed to increase human connection and make work feel more human.

Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in 13 technology markets, serves more than 200 brands, and conducts market research and recognition programs in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, AgTech, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, HR and the Remote Work sector. With more than 1,250 product submissions from around the globe, this year’s awards reflect the world’s best technology solutions for distributed teams, including fellow award recipients Betterworks, ControlUp, Gusto, JumpCloud, Microsoft Teams, Notion, Remote.com, Slack, Talkdesk, and others.

In addition to its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, judges were impressed with Humantelligence’s ability to surface personalized communication insights through the tools organizations use every day: Microsoft Teams®, Outlook®, Gmail®, Zoom®, Webex®, Slack® and calendars.

When drafting an email, chatting with a colleague, or joining a meeting, the add-on automatically delivers useful, customized tips for more effective communication and collaboration between team members. With Humantelligence’s Smarter Collaboration, leaders can create more balanced and diverse teams, reduce friction between team members, and improve productivity. Current clients, including BASF, Bank of the West, Honda, and others, have improved team effectiveness and employee engagement while maximizing investment in their current communication tools.

“In an increasingly complex world of work, effective communication and collaboration can no longer remain dependent on in-person interactions. We know it’s important for companies to empower employees with the kind of tools that enable more effective collaboration and team performance,” said Humantelligence’s CEO, Juan Betancourt.

“Our tool is designed to fast-track belonging for new hires, increase human connection and emotional intelligence for leaders and employees, and build teams based on inclusive communication. Our goal is to make every moment of interaction between employees valuable. When individuals are seen, heard, and valued, employees become more deeply engaged and performance increases – it’s a win-win for everyone and we’re honored to be recognized.”

The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today’s most competitive technology sectors.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence delivers personalized insights for better one-to-one & team collaboration, surfaced in the communication tools you use every day: Microsoft Teams®, Outlook®, Gmail®, Zoom®, Webex®, Slack® & Calendars. As a result, companies optimize collaboration while reducing turnover and can build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. To learn more, visit humantelligence.com.

