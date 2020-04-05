Renee Zellweger Wears Mask & Gloves While Stocking Up On Groceries

Renee Zellweger wears a mask and gloves while making a run to the grocery store over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old recent Oscar winner picked up some essential items for quarantine from the Erewhon market.

Renee appears on the new cover of Brain & Life magazine with Courteney Cox and their former publicist, Nanci Ryder.

Speaking to the magazine, Renee opened up about how her friendship with Nanci has endured during her battle with ALS.

“You’re not born knowing how to manage something like this with grace. Every time I see her, I don’t know what to expect in terms of how she’ll be or how my own emotions will be. But like any friendship, it has stages and evolves,” she says. “You adapt. You trust that the love you feel will help you navigate. You just show up.”

Renee adds, “I have accepted that this is how I will go forward in our friendship. I will continue to love her, to advocate for her, and to show up.”