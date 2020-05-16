Reno reveal: Brisbane CBD penthouse goes from drab to fab after luxurious makeover – realestate.com.au

Every corner of the property at 108/540 Queen Street has been modernised and now oozes luxury and comfort.

But despite this being Mr Russell’s third renovation, it was more challenging than he expected.

“Renovating an apartment is a different ball game to renovating a house,” Mr Russell said.

“From an access perspective, getting things up and down in a lift, carting materials, there was a lot of very hard work.

“And it’s definitely more challenging with two children!”

Mr Russell bought the 576 sqm apartment in 2017 and said it was still in its original form, but he saw that it was well built, spacious and a whole floor apartment appealed to him.

“It was actually bigger than the house we moved out of,” he said.

“We always thought there was an opportunity to modernise it … and also change a little bit of the floor space.”

Structural changes included making the kitchen bigger and incorporating more storage in it, and building in a sitting room outside the master bedroom so that it could be used as a media room or a fifth bedroom.

The flooring and carpets were ripped up and replaced, the bathrooms re-tiled and every room repainted.

“We lived in it for the first couple of years, but we decided to move out when the flooring and tiling had to be done, which was probably not something we anticipated doing because of the expense, but we wanted to get it done and thought it would be too difficult living through a renovation with two young kids,” Mr Russell said.

He chose a rich palette of dark colours and soft creams to create the mood of the apartment.

“We just didn’t want the plain, boring white-on-white kitchen, and there’s so much light in the apartment so that gave us the ability to go dark,” Mr Russell said.

“The biggest thing with the kitchen was integrating the fridge and freezer — it really made the kitchen stand out and look much bigger and more workable.”

The kitchen, by Kobble Cabinets & Joinery, has been kitted out with the finest appliances, including an integrated Miele dishwasher/fridge/freezer, a Zip instantaneous hot/cold/sparkling water tap, an induction cooktop and dual ovens.

Gold tap fittings and cupboard handles stand out against the sleek, black cabinetry and herringbone floors.

The master suite is its own private retreat, with river views, an ensuite with double vanity and bath, and large walk-in wardrobe.

There are three more bedrooms — two with ensuites.

The bathrooms were all completely refitted and re-tiled by Mastercraft tiling.

Every living space and bedroom has direct access to the 360-degree wraparound, outdoor terrace.

Mr Russell said another upside of the apartment was the vantage point it offered for Riverfire and its proximity to the Howard Smith Wharves dining precinct.

“We did walk down there pretty often and utilise that space,” he said.

“I think its a very unique apartment. We’ve lived in the city for a number of years in apartments and had never seen anything of this size.”

The property also comes with three secure car spaces plus a large lock-up storage area with power, an alarm system and access to a pool, sauna and gym facilities.

It’s for sale now with Drew Davies of Place Ascot, with best offers due by June 12.

RENO FACT CHECK

Time taken: 6-8 months

Total spend: $500,000