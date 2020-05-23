Reno reveal: From 1930s house of horrors to industrial chic Californian bungalow – realestate.com.au

COCKROACHES infested every corner, possums roamed freely throughout the house and there was no kitchen for a year.

Sarah and Eddie Baker inherited a 1930s house of horrors when they bought this Californian bungalow at 7 Victoria Tce, Bowen Hills, two years ago.

The Bakers had been looking for an investment property on Brisbane’s northside when they stumbled across the listing for the character-listed property online.

“I must have been the first person to see the listing and enquire with the agent who wanted a

quick sale as a previous contract on the place had fallen through,” Mrs Baker said.

“They had significantly reduced the price, with the terms that it had to be bought as is, which was an unimaginable state.”

They organised a private inspection before the first open home scheduled for the following weekend.

“We inspected on Monday and the contract was signed by Wednesday,” Mrs Baker said.

“I couldn’t sleep for the three nights in between as I wanted it so badly. I was up

until 3am most nights picking the tiles for the bathroom and remodelling it on paper.”

Despite its dire state, the couple could see the house was built to last and fell in love with its coffered ceilings, decorative cornices and original hardwood floors.

“We removed over 10 tonnes of rubbish and organised major demolition works as there was an asbestos and brick building at the back, plus an external store room and laundry we wanted

removed,” Mr Baker said.

“The site being elevated also needed a huge amount of excavation work — so it was

quite the project.”

The couple moved in despite sharing the house with unwanted creatures, and immediately made some changes to the configuration of the house.

“I actually did most of the renovations on the existing house myself,” Mrs Baker said.

“Everything from stripping and painting the walls, re-putting and sanding the windows, replacing the hardware.

“ All while living here with cockroaches and possums! And no bathroom for months, and no kitchen for a year!”

They demolished the existing bathroom and turned the kitchen into a new main bathroom.

“We didn’t have a sink for three months or hot water so we did the dishes in a bucket using water from the kettle and showered at the gym,” Mrs Baker said.

“We turned the sunroom, which is now an office, into a makeshift kitchen, which just got us by for over 12 months using an electric frying pan or pressure cooker.”

After months of brainstorming, the couple drew up plans for an extension before taking their ideas to an architect to bring them to life.

New doorways were constructed to create a seamless corridor from the front of the original house through to the modern extension, which was built by JCW Builders.

Now, the old connects with the new through a glass corridor with gardens on both sides, which takes you into an open plan space featuring a designer kitchen (by McAtamney

Cabinets; along with all the joinery), dining room and living room on the ground floor.

Rare, natural blue quartz stone benchtops feature throughout the kitchen, including a statement island bar made of a single slab of stone.

“We just had to have that stone,” Mrs Baker said.

“We went shopping for black granite, but as soon as I saw the slab of blue stone, aptly named

Santori, I had to have it.

“It cost three times the price of granite and we needed two slabs … but it became the pièce de résistance that everything would be styled around.”

Off the kitchen is a butler’s pantry with additional sink and storage, featuring custom joinery by McAtamney Cabinets which is consistent throughout the home.

Next to the kitchen, an LED-lit dry bar sits beside floor-to-ceiling wine shelves, complementing a 48-bottle wine fridge.

“Cooking is always a delight with an oven tower of two NEFF ovens (one steam assist), NEFF cooktop and range-hood,” Mrs Baker said.

But it’s not until you walk up the stylish staircase, made of black powder-coated aluminium propeller plate and black steel balustrades, that the true scale of the renovation is revealed.

“adds to the ‘sleek industrial’ style of the extension”.

Custom-made, timber-look veneer doors open up to the master bedroom, which features a matching built-in, kingsize bed head with floating bedside tables.

The ensuite includes a large bath that takes in river views and a floating vanity in the same stone as the kitchen.

“We didn’t quite know what we would get with the views and to maximise it as much as possible, we opted for the four-metre ceilings on the lower level, which is a statement in itself,” Mr Baker said.

“But we got so lucky as we have spectacular views of the Brisbane city, Newstead and Fortitude Valley from the upper floor deck that also overlooks the heated pool and patio area.”

The ensuite and three outdoor spaces feature designer tiles imported from Italy.

At street level, they have installed a remote-controlled double garage and an additional

off-street car space beside it.

The house sits in a quiet street

on a 479 sqm, elevated block, which captures the breeze, so the Bakers incorporated stylish louvres and considered the door and window placements to take advantage of the airflow.

“We couldn’t get any luckier in terms of location as we’re surrounded by parks, the Brisbane

River, an ever-growing variety of cafes and restaurants, markets and amenities like Gasworks,

Bowen Hill’s King Street, James Street and the up and coming Mercedes Benz precinct at

Newstead,” Mrs Baker said.

“It was one of the reasons we just had to have this place — despite the horrendous state it

was in.”

RENO FACT CHECK

Time taken: Approx. 13 months

Total spend: Over $1.5m excluding land