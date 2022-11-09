Renogy Offers a Detailed Look at its New Home Energy Storage Offerings at Natural Disaster Expo California 2022

Available for Demo are Quick-connect Power Box and an Expandable, Stackable Battery System

Please visit Renogy at Natural Disasters Expo in Anaheim from Nov. 9-10, at Booth #843

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Renogy , a leader in renewable solar energy products, will be offering a detailed look at the Lycan Power Box Pro and the Aura Hybrid Home Battery System, its initial product offerings in the home energy storage market, at the Natural Disasters Expo California 2022 today in Anaheim.

Well-known as a pioneer in solar energy solutions for the mobile and off-grid markets, Renogy brings the same reputation for innovation and price-performance to home energy storage at a crucial time. Hurricanes, wildfires, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters continuously threaten the livelihoods for many and it’s important that personal infrastructure is protected.

Renogy’s initial home energy storage products will include:

The Lycan Power Box PRO is a quick-ship, roll-up home battery that can be easily added to an existing off-grid rooftop solar system, usually in a few hours or less. With its rugged industrial design, the Lycan Power Box can be placed indoors or out and is transportable for use away from home. The entry-level Lycan Power Box PRO offers 4.8kWh of energy storage and is expandable to 19.2 kWh. It has an on-board 5,000-watt inverter with maximum solar input of 5,500 watts. The Lycan also can function as a standalone, residential back-up battery for homes without solar.

Renogy's Aura Hybrid Home Battery System is a modular and expandable whole home solar battery system that will be compatible with solar inverters from a number of manufacturers. Designed for maximum value and flexibility, the stackable system starts as small as 5 kWh but is expandable up to 20 kWh. The Aura battery system can be added to existing home solar arrays or installed with new rooftop solar systems. Aura is a 48v system and will be fully controllable via a Renogy smart phone app. The Aura system features an elegant design and a 10-year warranty. It's designed for simple installation in five easy steps.

In addition to its benefits toward disaster preparedness, solar installation is also incentivized by the U.S. government. With the recently passed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the home energy storage system (ESS) sector is anticipating strong growth in the coming years. Both Lycan and Aura are expected to qualify for a 30% investment tax credit under the Act.

"Over the past 12 years, Renogy has distinguished itself as a premier provider of solar and renewable energy products for the mobile and off-grid markets," said Yi Li, the company’s founder and CEO. "In that time, three customer-focused attributes have set Renogy apart: one-stop solutions, easy set-up and unmatched price-performance.

"We are bringing that same customer-first approach to the home energy storage market as our goal is to provide energy independence for all."

To get a detailed look at the Lycan Power Box PRO and the Aura Hybrid Home Battery System, guests are invited to visit booth #843 at Natural Disasters Expo California 2022 from November 9-10. Both systems will begin shipping in Q4 of this year.

Interested homeowners, dealers and installers can visit https://www.renogy.com for more information on reservations and working with Renogy.

About Renogy

Renogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the globe. Renogy’s all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company’s solar panels, accessories, portable products, and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today. All so that more people can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home, off-grid or on the move. Renogy’s goal is to help 50 million people achieve energy independence by 2030, freeing them of the burden of harmful emissions, rising energy bills and disruptive power outages.

Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/ .

