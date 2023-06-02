Renowned Surgeon Dr. Charles DeCook Joins Ospitek as Chief Innovation Officer, Driving AI and IoT Revolution in Surgical Coordination

Dr. Charles DeCook, a renowned surgeon and innovator in orthopedic surgery, has joined Ospitek as the Chief Innovation Officer. With a focus on enhancing surgical efficiency and patient care, Dr. DeCook will support the development of Ospitek’s groundbreaking AI and IoT-enhanced surgical coordination platform. By leveraging the power of AI and IoT, Dr. DeCook aims to optimize surgical coordination, streamline workflows, and deliver superior patient outcomes. His expertise and support will play a crucial role in driving innovation and transforming the landscape of orthopedic surgery at Ospitek.

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dr. Charles DeCook, a renowned surgeon and innovator, has assumed the role of Chief Innovation Officer at Ospitek, a leading provider of IoT and AI-enhanced surgical coordination solutions. Located in San Diego, California, Ospitek aims to drive breakthroughs in surgical efficiency and coordination under Dr. DeCook’s guidance.

With a distinguished background in orthopedic surgery and a remarkable record of over 10,000 successful joint replacement surgeries, Dr. DeCook brings valuable expertise to Ospitek. His focus on developing cutting-edge technology, enhancing surgical care and efficiency, and prioritizing value-based patient care has earned him widespread respect within the medical community.

Drawing upon his extensive experience, Dr. DeCook will provide fresh insights into surgical efficiency and patient flow. He has gained recognition for his patient centric approach and collaborative efforts with industry partners in designing state-of-the-art technologies and implants, ultimately leading to improved surgical outcomes.

Dr. Slim Souissi, Co-Founder and CEO of Ospitek, expressed his excitement about Dr. DeCook’s appointment. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. DeCook as our Chief Innovation Officer,” says Dr. Slim Souissi. “His vast expertise, dedication to innovation, and deep understanding of our target market make him an invaluable asset for our team. Dr. DeCook’s leadership will accelerate the adoption of our advanced surgical coordination platform, expanding our reach and transforming the orthopedic surgery landscape.”

Dr. DeCook shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to join Ospitek as Chief Innovation Officer and contribute my passion in surgical efficiency to the development of their groundbreaking surgical coordination technology. I firmly believe that this platform has the potential to revolutionize the orthopedic surgery experience for both patients and healthcare providers. Together, we will drive innovation and improve patient outcomes by harnessing the power of AI and IoT in the surgical coordination process.”

As Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. DeCook will leverage his extensive experience to shape and enhance Ospitek’s IoT and AI powered surgical coordination platform. His invaluable insights and guidance will optimize the company’s offerings, specifically catering to orthopedic-focused ambulatory surgery centers and their patients.

This significant appointment underscores Ospitek’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of expertise and innovation to clients within the orthopedic surgery field.

About Ospitek:

Ospitek is a pioneering leader in revolutionizing outpatient surgery with its cutting-edge platform, VIEW. Empowering the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI technologies, VIEW seamlessly integrates into the daily workflows of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals. It provides real-time, fully interoperable, cross-platform visualization and communication tools, optimizing workflow efficiency and enhancing the experiences of patients, staff, and family members.

Ospitek goes beyond traditional solutions by uniquely syncing the physical movement of patients to an automated and fully digitized live visualization experience, ensuring precise coordination and improved patient outcomes. Through a modular approach, Ospitek’s VIEW platform aligns workflows throughout the entire patient pathway, ensuring care teams are well-coordinated and delivering the highest level of patient care. Ospitek is driving the future of outpatient surgery with innovative solutions that transform the healthcare landscape.

Media Contact

Ospitek Inc., Ospitek Inc., 1 650-769-7619, jmomenthy@ospitek.com

SOURCE Ospitek Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

