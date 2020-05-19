Rent relief fund announced

coronavirus,

The Tasmanian Government has announced details of a fund to assist residential tenants with rental payments. Attorney-General Eilse Archer said eligible applicants could have four weeks of rent paid from the fund or a payment to their landlord of $2000 over a month – whichever was the lesser amount of the two. She said an eligible applicant would need to provide they were experiencing financial hardship through the coronavirus pandemic and would need to have less than $5000 in savings Ms Archer said payments would be made directly to landlords. She said the fund would be available to migrants and temporary visa holders. Ms Archer said it was believed $1.5 million would be required for the uncapped fund to assist an estimated 1000 tenants. Applications to the fund will open next week. Public Health Services on Monday night reported the deaths of two people who had previously tested positive to coronavirus. Public Health director Mark Veitch said the two patients had been diagnosed in the second half of March and exhibited life-threatening symptoms. He said their deaths had been related to underlying health conditions. Dr Veitch said both were in hospital when they died. He said they were also in the North West Regional Hospital when coronavirus transmission was occurring within the facility. He said the ultimate cause of their death and source of their infections would be identified through a coronial investigation. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania head Luke Martin on Monday criticised the lack of cohesion and clarity on opening up the state’s borders in line with moves by other states. Premier Peter Gutwein resisted naming a specific date on Tuesday morning. “In terms of other states setting a date, it is far too early to set a date to be frank,” he said. “I would hope that in July we could be quite clear about when our borders will come down.” Dr Veitch said there had been 226 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 15 cases were still active.

