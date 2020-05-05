Rep. Ayanna Pressley Urges Biden To Respond To Sexual Assault Claim With Empathy, Diligence

Democratic congresswoman and sexual assault survivor Ayanna Pressley says she wants to start an “uncomfortable” national conversation about sexual harassment and abuse — and she’s urging her party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden to engage more fully in this dialogue.

Biden has been accused by Tara Reade, a former aide, of sexual assault. Reade alleges the former vice president pinned her against a wall in 1993, reached under her skirt and pushed his fingers inside her. Biden said Friday that Reade’s allegations were “unequivocally” untrue.

In a Medium blog post published Tuesday, Pressley, who was elected in 2018 as Massachusetts’ first Black congresswoman, suggested that Reade’s accusations needed to be heard.

“Our assumptions and our starting points” for conversations about sexual violence have to change in America and “the allegations against Joe Biden are no exception,” wrote Pressley, who has spoken publicly in the past about her own sexual trauma.

“Listening to the stories of those who step forward is the baseline. We say ‘believe survivors’ because, for nearly all of history, the experiences of survivors have been dismissed and derided by a society steeped in misogyny and hatred. We advocate that we begin with assumptions of credibility and move to due process and reconciliation,” she continued.