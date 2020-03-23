Rep. Ben McAdams Hospitalized After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Days after announcing his coronavirus diagnosis, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) revealed Sunday that he was hospitalized after experiencing “severe shortness of breath.”

McAdams said in a statement that his condition had since improved and he was “feeling relatively better.” He said he remains in the hospital, however, and would stay there until his doctors “determine it is appropriate.”

“My experience has shown me how critical it is to follow the advice of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus,” the freshman lawmaker said.