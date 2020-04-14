Rep. Justin Amash who quit GOP and voted to impeach says he is considering a run for president

Independent Michigan Representative Justin Amash is considering running for president

Justin Amash said Monday he is considering running for president to give Americans another option in November.

The Republican-turned-independent congressman from Michigan made the assertion on his Twitter after Donald Trump asserted he has the total authority to decide when states should end their lockdowns and begin to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,’ Amash tweeted.

He included a quote from Trump’s coronavirus task force press briefing Monday night: ‘When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s gotta be.’ —Donald Trump’

A conservative commentator, who describes herself as a ‘News Max insider’ and ‘rabid capitalist’ responded to Amash’s tweet.

‘Please be you,’ Hanna Cox wrote.

‘Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week,’ Amash tweeted.

Amash, a libertarian, left the Republican Party last July after becoming the first in the party to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Reports last May indicated that Amash was weighing the idea of challenging Trump in the primary elections before he left the party.

Amash has served as a representative for Michigan’s 3rd district since 2011 and an aide indicated he is running for reelection for his seat in 2020 – that is if he isn’t on the ballot for president.

The reemergence of Amash considering a run for the White House comes as Joe Biden became the Democratic primary candidate after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week.

The progressive Vermont senator on Monday endorsed Biden as the nominee in a joint virtual press conference.

Amash said Monday that he is ‘closely’ considering making a run for the White House in November because he wants to give Americans another option

Amash’s comments came after Donald Trump said Monday that he has the total authority to decide when to end lockdowns and reopen states – instead of conceding that power belongs to respective governors

The nominating convention, where Biden’s candidacy to take on Trump will become official, will not take place until August after the Democratic National Committee postponed the event a month as coronavirus continues to spread.

Every state has declared a state of emergency in light of the pandemic and nearly every governor has issued some sort of stay-at-home or lockdown orders.

Trump is looking to reopen the country by May 1 as the coronavirus outbreak is expected to peak in the U.S. this week – and the president claims he has the full authority to decide when states should end their lockdown orders.

But governors have asserted it is within their power to maintain lockdown orders in their respective states.

Some governors have issued lockdown orders extending well into June, which would go past Trump’s self-imposed deadline to reopen the country and kickstart the economy in the wake of uncertainty from COVID-19.

Amash’s state has more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 1,602 people in Michigan have died after contracting the fast-spreading respiratory disease.

The representative became a middle-of-the-line voice last year, and could potentially appeal to many Democrats and Republicans in a national election.

Amash officially left the party via a Washington Post opinion piece, which was published on July 4, 2019.

He said he was becoming an independent because he was ‘frightened’ by what he was seeing in the GOP, and indicated he was ‘declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party’ on the day the U.S. celebrates its independence from Britain.

‘I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us,’ he plead at the time for others to join him in ending partisan politics.

Amash’s announcement comes as Joe Biden became the Democratic candidate last week after all other candidates dropped out

Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week and on Monday the progressive Vermont senator endorsed Biden during a joint virtual press conference

Although Amash has been highly critical of Trump, he said last summer that the president wasn’t the only reason he was becoming an independent.

‘I’ve had concerns with the Republican Party for several years.’ the Michigan congressman said in July.

‘I don’t think there is anyone in there who could change the system. It’s pretty rigid,’ he continued.

The 2020 presidential race has been flooded with big-name candidates from the start – with a total of 28 Democrats running at one point or another.

Trump also faced some long-shot challenges from three different candidates, but none even came close to posing a real threat to Trump’s renomination chances.