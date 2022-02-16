Replace your drawer of hot tools with this 3-in-1 air straightening brush on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Even if you only use one hair tool for your everyday look, chances are you still have a few others in your bathroom cabinet reserved for special occasions. Whether you want a curly, straight, or blown-out look, it usually requires three different tools to master each individually. But with the Adagio Air Straightening Brush, you can ditch your old tools and replace all three with a multi-functional styler. And the best part? When you enter code VDAY2022 at checkout, you’ll automatically shave off an additional 15% from the already-discounted price.

This tool is designed to dry and style hair in one easy step, whether you want tight curls, waves, or fully straightened locks. Air flows through the opening bristles of a paddle brush to allow for a blow drying effect at the same time you’re styling your hair. You can choose from three different temperature settings to cater to your hair type: low for fine/thin hair, high for thick/coarse hair, and the cool setting to enhance shine. With two different speed settings, you can get the exact look you’re after every time.

Each bristle in this brush is infused with a ceramic backing to provide even heat distribution and a noticeable improvement in shine for each look. This brush even works as a detangler; just spray your favorite detangling product onto wet hair and the brush should glide through it without wreaking havoc on each strand. Since the device itself weighs just under a pound, you can even throw it in your gym bag or carry-on for quick on-the-go touch-ups.

The Adagio Air Straightening Brush retails for $299, but for a limited time, you can save 80% and treat yourself this Valentine’s Day weekend for just $59.49. Just enter the code VDAY2022 at checkout to secure the deal.

