Report: Kayleigh McEnany Voted By Mail 11 Times In Last 10 Years

Like her boss, President Donald Trump,Kayleigh McEnany has been speaking out against letting Americans vote by mail in the next election.

And like her boss, the White House press secretary has protested against mail-in votes despite doing it numerous times in the past.

Florida voting records show that McEnany, a native of Tampa, has voted by mail in 11 elections in the last 10 years, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

This revelation came on Tuesday, the same day that McEnany took to Twitter to list what she claimed were problems with mail-in ballots.