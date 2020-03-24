Republican Group Slaps Fox With Damning Supercut Of Its Coronavirus Coverage

The Fox network’s widely criticized coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is the subject of a new damning montage that the anti-Trump conservative group, The Lincoln Project, released on Monday.

The supercut ― titled “Fox & Fiends” ― starts with a memo that Fox CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox President Jay Wallace reportedly sent to employees on Mar. 13 to remind them that “viewers rely on us to stay informed.”

It then segues into footage of widely watched Fox personalities ― such as Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs ― initially playing down the threat of the virus that has now sickened more than 380,000 people worldwide and killed 16,500.

Check out the clip here: