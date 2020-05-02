Republican Group’s Ad Campaign Demands Life-Saving Mail-In Ballots For Voters

“We shouldn’t have to put ourselves in danger to vote for you,” a Pennsylvania woman tells candidates in a jolting new ad campaign being launched by Republicans for the Rule of Law.

The ad is part of the organization’s push to promote expanded voting options in November to protect voters from COVID-19 — and for Congress to provide states with the resources to create a solid absentee-ballot system.

The kick-off ad will air nationally during Donald Trump’s Fox News town hall meeting Sunday.

It features actual voters discussing their fears about turning up to vote in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Seventy percent of Americans agree that voters should have the option to vote by mail or absentee this fall; it’s the only logical way to protect our democracy during the pandemic,” said Sarah Longwell, spokeswoman for the Republicans for the Rule of Law.

But states need congressional support to conduct a “safe and secure election” in November, she added. “We’ve lost enough to the coronavirus. We can’t lose our democracy, too.”