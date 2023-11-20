Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 46, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During 6 November 2023 and 10 November 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 1,035,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance ‘Emittentregelverket’.

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company’s shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 13 november 2023 275 000 28.4515 7 824 163 14 november 2023 110 000 28.7451 3 161 961 15 november 2023 225 000 29.3624 6 606 540 16 november 2023 175 000 29.3693 5 139 628 17 november 2023 250 000 29.82074 7 455 185 Total accumulated over

week 46/2023 1 035 000 29.1664 30 187 476 Total accumulated during

the buyback program 9 784 754 32.8233 321 168 196

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller’s holding of own shares amounts to 23.066.533 B shares and 5.600.000 C-shares as of 17 November 2023, which corresponds to 7.52% of the outstanding capital. The total number of shares in Truecaller including own shares is 381.187.504 and the number of outstanding shares excluding the own shares is 352.520.971.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 368 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder led entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3878739/2439998.pdf Press release buybacks week 46 2023 Truecaller

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-46-2023-301993234.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

