Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 12, 2024

REDDITCH, Worcestershire, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Between 18 March 2024 and 22 March 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) (“Concentric”) has repurchased in total 13,558 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 18 March 2024 2,345 174.6374 409,524.70 19 March 2024 2,617 174.1945 455,867.01 20 March 2024 1,526 176.4619 269,280.86 21 March 2024 4,256 181.9707 774,467.30 22 March 2024 2,814 187.4475 527,477.27 Total accumulated over week 12/2024 13,558 179.7180 2,436,617.13 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 247,360 172.7509 42,731,650.28

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric’s holding of own shares amounts to 1,161,811 shares as of 22 March 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,135,789.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: info@concentricab.com

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26th March 2024.

