Rescue mission underway for Mt Murchison hikers

A search and rescue team are currently attempting to rescue a 19-year-old from a walking track at Mount Murchison. The Rosebery woman called Triple Zero about 1.40pm on Tuesday after a medical episode while hiking with a 20-year-old man, police say. The Westpac Rescue helicopter was dispatched but was unable to reach the pair due to adverse weather conditions. A search and rescue walking team were deployed on Tuesday and reached the two hikers about 8.30pm. Further rescuers, including members of the State Emergency Service, reached the party about 10pm. Police say a further rescue team including SES members was dispatched about 7am to assist with the rescue. The rescue will commence over “rough and rugged” terrain once second team reaches the walkers. Police say the helicopter is on standby to assist should there be a break in the unstable weather conditions.

